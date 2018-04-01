United Technologies Co. (UTX) Holdings Lifted by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,590,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,514,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,795 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in United Technologies by 14,827.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,079,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,442,000 after buying an additional 1,072,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,813,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,693,250,000 after buying an additional 848,623 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 50.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,244,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $274,067,000 after buying an additional 756,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in United Technologies by 325.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,567,000 after buying an additional 673,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “positive” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $56,032.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX opened at $125.82 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $100,628.07, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/gratus-capital-llc-purchases-7296-shares-of-united-technologies-co-utx-updated.html.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.