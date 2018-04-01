Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Green Plains Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ GPP opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $553.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 92.54% and a net margin of 55.02%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 18.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded in March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

