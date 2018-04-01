Green Square Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Horizon National Co. (FHN)

Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Peter N. Foss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $609,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Kisber sold 44,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $903,528.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,096 shares of company stock worth $5,156,207 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHN. UBS began coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Hovde Group set a $22.00 price objective on First Horizon National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Vining Sparks upgraded First Horizon National to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

FHN stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6,154.27, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. First Horizon National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon National declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

