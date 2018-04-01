Green Square Capital LLC Cuts Stake in WestRock Co (WRK)

Green Square Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in WestRock by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 148,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 789,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,777,000 after buying an additional 318,173 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $78.00 price objective on shares of WestRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $72.00 price objective on shares of WestRock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 14,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 7,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $485,246.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 504,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,843,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,649 shares of company stock worth $29,964,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16,371.50, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28. WestRock Co has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. WestRock had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock Co will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/green-square-capital-llc-lowers-position-in-westrock-co-wrk-updated.html.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, incorporated on March 6, 2015, is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.