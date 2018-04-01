Greencore Group (GNC) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays currently has a GBX 180 ($2.49) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Greencore Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 305 ($4.21) to GBX 250 ($3.45) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Numis Securities decreased their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 300 ($4.14) to GBX 275 ($3.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.45) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 259 ($3.58).

Shares of LON:GNC remained flat at $GBX 132.55 ($1.83) on Wednesday. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 120 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.63).

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,300 ($26,664.82). Also, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £37,800 ($52,224.37). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 98,000 shares of company stock worth $14,346,000.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience food. The Company’s segments include Convenience Foods, and Ingredients & Property. The Convenience Foods segment includes Convenience Foods UK and Convenience Foods US. The Convenience Foods segment consists of Food to Go, Prepared Meals, Grocery and US.

