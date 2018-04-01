Group 1 Automotive (GPI) vs. J.Jill (JILL) Head to Head Review

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) and J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Group 1 Automotive and J.Jill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive 1 6 1 0 2.00 J.Jill 0 5 4 0 2.44

Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $81.57, suggesting a potential upside of 24.84%. J.Jill has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.93%. Given J.Jill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe J.Jill is more favorable than Group 1 Automotive.

Dividends

Group 1 Automotive pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. J.Jill does not pay a dividend. Group 1 Automotive pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and J.Jill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive 1.89% 15.85% 3.45% J.Jill 7.93% 24.25% 5.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of J.Jill shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of J.Jill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and J.Jill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive $11.12 billion 0.12 $213.44 million $7.73 8.45 J.Jill $698.15 million 0.28 $55.37 million $0.79 5.59

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than J.Jill. J.Jill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Group 1 Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

J.Jill beats Group 1 Automotive on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The Company operates through three segments: the U.S., which includes the activities of its corporate office, the United Kingdom and Brazil. The Company owned and operated 224 franchises, representing 32 brands of automobiles, at 171 dealership locations and 47 collision centers.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc. (J.Jill) operates as a specialty retailer in the women’s apparel industry. J.Jill is a women’s apparel brand focused on customer in the 40-65 age segment. The Company operates an integrated omni-channel platform that is diversified across its retail stores, Website and catalogs. It operates in the retail and direct channels segment. Its direct channel consists of its Website and catalog orders. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. The Company also offers a range of footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry and hosiery. Its products are marketed under the J.Jill brand name and sold through its direct and retail channels. It offers two sub-brands as extensions of its brand aesthetic: Pure Jill and Wearever. Its Website provides customers with access to the J.Jill product offering and features content, including updates on new collections and guidance on how to wear and wardrobe its styles.

