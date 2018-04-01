GrubHub (GRUB) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) is one of 120 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GrubHub to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GrubHub alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GrubHub and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrubHub 2 11 12 0 2.40 GrubHub Competitors 695 3521 6899 266 2.59

GrubHub currently has a consensus target price of $75.93, suggesting a potential downside of 25.17%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 4.71%. Given GrubHub’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GrubHub has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of GrubHub shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GrubHub and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GrubHub $683.07 million $98.98 million 103.54 GrubHub Competitors $2.38 billion $317.69 million 15.66

GrubHub’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GrubHub. GrubHub is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

GrubHub has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, GrubHub’s competitors have a beta of 0.72, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GrubHub and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrubHub 14.49% 8.29% 6.53% GrubHub Competitors -53.40% -73.65% -11.80%

Summary

GrubHub competitors beat GrubHub on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc. provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites. As of December 31, 2016, the Company connected more than 50,000 local restaurants with diners in more than 1,100 cities across the United States. In certain markets, the Company also provides delivery services to restaurants on its platform that do not have their own delivery operations. The Company provides diners on the platform with a personalized platform that helps them search for local restaurants and then place an order from an Internet-connected device. It also provides diners with information about their orders and status. The Company also provides delivery services to restaurants on its platform that do not have their own delivery operations.

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.