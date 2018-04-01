Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.16

Press coverage about Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Grupo Financiero Galicia earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 45.6803845056961 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.76. 286,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,867. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $8,550.58, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

WARNING: “Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.16” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/grupo-financiero-galicia-ggal-given-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-16-updated-updated.html.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (Grupo Financiero Galicia) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s segments include Banking, Regional Credit Cards, CFA, Insurance and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses. Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires SA (Banco Galicia) is a subsidiary of the Company. Its banking business segment represents Banco Galicia consolidated line by line with Banco Galicia Uruguay SA (Galicia Uruguay).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.