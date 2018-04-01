GSE (GSEH) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

GSE (OTCMKTS: GSEH) is one of 12,173 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GSE to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GSE and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE N/A N/A N/A GSE Competitors -13,812.71% -100.56% 1.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GSE and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE 0 0 0 0 N/A GSE Competitors 25193 100773 135408 2262 2.44

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 12.14%. Given GSE’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GSE has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GSE and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GSE N/A N/A N/A GSE Competitors $1.11 billion $38.22 million 22.72

GSE’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GSE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GSE peers beat GSE on 5 of the 7 factors compared.

About GSE

GSE Holding, Inc. (GSE) is a provider of engineered geosynthetic containment solutions. GSE’s products are used in a range of infrastructure end markets, such as mining, waste management, liquid containment (including water infrastructure, agriculture and aquaculture), coal ash containment and shale oil and gas. The Company operates in two segments: North America, which represents the United States, Canada and Mexico, and International, which represents the rest of its global operations. The Company is a provider of products required to deliver customized solutions for projects on a global basis, including geomembranes, drainage products, geosynthetic clay liners, or GCLs, nonwoven geotextiles, and specialty products. In March 2012, the Company announced the purchase, by one of its subsidiaries, of certain manufacturing equipment from Poly-America, L.P. and Poly-Flex, Inc. In February 2013, the Company acquired SynTec, LLC.

