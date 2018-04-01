Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $95.58 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $95,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $263.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $232.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $1.0968 dividend. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th.

Separately, S&P Equity Research started coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price target for the company.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

