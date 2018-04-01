Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Eql Wght Tech (RYT) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Eql Wght Tech (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Eql Wght Tech were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Eql Wght Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Eql Wght Tech by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Eql Wght Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Eql Wght Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Eql Wght Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $151.31 on Friday. Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Eql Wght Tech has a 1 year low of $118.33 and a 1 year high of $163.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2092 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

