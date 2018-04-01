Peel Hunt Boosts GYM Group (LON:GYM) Price Target to GBX 300

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its price objective upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($4.14) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GYM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 287 ($3.97) price target on shares of GYM Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.45) target price on shares of GYM Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GYM Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 308.40 ($4.26).

GYM remained flat at $GBX 227.50 ($3.14) on Wednesday. GYM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 170 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.66).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from GYM Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th.

In other GYM Group news, insider Emma Woods bought 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £20,003.20 ($27,636.36).

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company provides health and fitness facilities. The Company operates approximately 90 gyms across the United Kingdom that are open around the clock. The Company offers gym memberships. Its subsidiaries include The Gym Group Midco1 Limited, The Gym Group Midco2 Limited, The Gym Group Operations Limited and The Gym Limited.

