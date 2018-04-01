Hackspace Capital Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.45 Million (CRYPTO:HAC)

Hackspace Capital (CURRENCY:HAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Hackspace Capital token can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Hackspace Capital has a total market cap of $7.45 million and $1,479.00 worth of Hackspace Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hackspace Capital has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002996 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00688455 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00161864 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00032540 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030860 BTC.

Hackspace Capital Profile

Hackspace Capital was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Hackspace Capital’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,308,673 tokens. Hackspace Capital’s official website is hackspace.capital. Hackspace Capital’s official Twitter account is @hackspacecap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hackspace Capital’s official message board is medium.com/@hackspacecap.

Buying and Selling Hackspace Capital

Hackspace Capital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Hackspace Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hackspace Capital must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hackspace Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

