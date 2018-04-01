Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,416 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $116.10. The firm has a market cap of $151,029.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vetr raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/hall-capital-management-co-inc-reduces-position-in-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.