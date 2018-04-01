Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,480 ($20.45) to GBX 1,400 ($19.34) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HLMA. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on Halma from GBX 1,055 ($14.58) to GBX 1,060 ($14.64) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Halma from GBX 1,250 ($17.27) to GBX 1,490 ($20.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.65) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($16.86) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Halma from GBX 910 ($12.57) to GBX 945 ($13.06) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,230.42 ($17.00).

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 1,179 ($16.29) on Wednesday. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 956.50 ($13.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,341 ($18.53).

In other news, insider Roy Twite purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,181 ($16.32) per share, with a total value of £23,620 ($32,633.32).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Halma (HLMA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,400 at Morgan Stanley” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/halma-hlma-price-target-lowered-to-gbx-1400-at-morgan-stanley.html.

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.