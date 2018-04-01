Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Chase sold 70,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $8,311,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,833,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $150,301.66, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.12 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.71%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.86 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Vetr cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.08 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

