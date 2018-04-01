SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Stake Boosted by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,199 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $28,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $263.15. The stock had a trading volume of 124,244,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,950,625. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $232.51 and a 1-year high of $286.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $1.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

Separately, S&P Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price objective for the company.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

