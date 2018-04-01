19,900 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 368,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $6,736,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 812,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 25,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 104,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $32.77 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,544.37, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

In related news, Director Peter D. Clarke purchased 1,850 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $59,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE Energy) is an energy and energy services provider offering physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The Company operates through two segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations. The electric utility segment generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

