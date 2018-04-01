Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 165,567 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 142,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 564.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard L. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $439,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Sheehan bought 8,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.11 per share, with a total value of $331,689.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,344.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,938 shares of company stock worth $405,689. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,721.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 7.09%. equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm’s loan portfolio comprises of the following: commercial real estate; commercial and industrial; residential mortgage; and consumer. It also offers savings and checking accounts, deposits, lending, mortgages loans, insurance, and wealth management products.

