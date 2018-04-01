HC Wainwright Reiterates $1.00 Price Target for Golden Star Resources (GSS)

HC Wainwright set a $1.00 target price on Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank set a $0.95 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $0.98.

GSS stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,999,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,400 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $4,922,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,971 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 753,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares during the period.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

