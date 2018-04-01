ELEKTA (EKTAY) & Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Financial Review

ELEKTA (OTCMKTS: EKTAY) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ELEKTA has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ELEKTA and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ELEKTA 5.79% 9.72% 3.23% Eagle Pharmaceuticals 21.94% 34.16% 23.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ELEKTA and Eagle Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ELEKTA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $63.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.20%. Given Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ELEKTA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ELEKTA and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ELEKTA $1.23 billion 3.22 $14.30 million $0.04 267.50 Eagle Pharmaceuticals $236.71 million 3.31 $51.94 million $3.37 15.64

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ELEKTA. Eagle Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ELEKTA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ELEKTA shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ELEKTA pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend. ELEKTA pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats ELEKTA on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ELEKTA

Elekta AB (publ) develops and sells clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Leksell Gamma Knife, a system for cranial stereotactic radiosurgery; the Extend system for utilization of Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion; and Leksell Stereotactic System for neurosurgery and biopsies. Its neuroscience solutions comprise Gamma Knife radiosurgery for the treatment of brain disorders; stereotactic neurosurgery; and surgical navigation accessories, as well as Elekta Neuromag TRIUX, a magnetoencephalography platform. The company also provides oncology treatment solutions, such as Precise Treatment System, a digital treatment system; Elekta Axesse, a stereotactic radiation therapy system; Elekta Compact, a gateway to RT for oncology centers; Elekta Synergy system that visualizes tumor targets and normal tissue, and their movement between and during fractions; treatment planning systems; oncology information systems solutions; Versa HD, a linear accelerator; and Elekta Infinity system for volumetric arc modulated therapy, as well as various treatment techniques. In addition, it offers brachytherapy solutions that include afterloading platforms; real-time prostate solutions; Oncentra Brachy, a radiotherapy treatment planning system; Esteya for treating skin cancer; and applicators. Further, the company provides software products, including MOSAIQ oncology information system; Oncology Informatics/Data Alliances that streamlines the flow of information in the cancer care team; medical oncology software; Clarity Soft Tissue Visualization, a software for radiation therapy; Monaco, a treatment planning system; Venezia, an applicator for treating gynecological cancer; and METRIQ, a cancer registry data solution. It also offers installation, implementation, training, education, and consultative services. It primarily serves hospitals and academic institutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products in the critical care and oncology areas. The Company’s product portfolio includes products, including Argatroban; Ryanodex; docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation; and Bendeka. Its advanced candidates include EP-3101 (bendamustine Resistance Temperature Detectors (RTD)) (EP-3101), EP-4104 (dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke (EHS)) (EP-4104), EGL-4104-C-1702 (dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia), EP-5101 (pemetrexed) (EP-5101) and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant). Its product portfolio focuses on oncology, critical care and orphan diseases. Bendamustine is an alkylating agent approved for use in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), that has progressed during or within six months of treatment with rituximab or a rituximab-containing regimen.

