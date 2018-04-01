Head to Head Analysis: Forum Energy Technologies (FET) versus Pioneer Energy Services (PES)

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) and Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Pioneer Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Energy Technologies -6.99% -2.98% -1.95% Pioneer Energy Services -16.83% -23.31% -7.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Pioneer Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Energy Technologies $818.60 million 1.46 -$59.40 million ($0.38) -28.95 Pioneer Energy Services $446.45 million 0.47 -$75.11 million ($0.70) -3.86

Forum Energy Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Energy Services. Forum Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Forum Energy Technologies and Pioneer Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Energy Technologies 0 12 3 0 2.20 Pioneer Energy Services 0 4 4 0 2.50

Forum Energy Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $15.77, indicating a potential upside of 43.36%. Pioneer Energy Services has a consensus target price of $3.55, indicating a potential upside of 31.48%. Given Forum Energy Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Forum Energy Technologies is more favorable than Pioneer Energy Services.

Risk & Volatility

Forum Energy Technologies has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Energy Services has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forum Energy Technologies beats Pioneer Energy Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications. This segment offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tools, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of downhole cable protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production and process equipment; and a range of industrial and process valves. The company was formerly known as Forum Oilfield Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. in August 2010. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. It operates a fleet of 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. The company also provides well servicing, wireline services, and coiled tubing services to exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain states; and in the onshore and offshore Gulf Coast. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; 112 wireline units; and 10 onshore and 4 offshore coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

