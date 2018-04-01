NRF Holdco (NRF) versus Inland Real Estate (NYSE:IRC) Head-To-Head Contrast

NRF Holdco (NYSE: NRF) and Inland Real Estate (NYSE:IRC) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Dividends

NRF Holdco pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Inland Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of NRF Holdco shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of NRF Holdco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRF Holdco -16.61% -17.86% -2.44% Inland Real Estate -0.49% -2.46% -0.06%

NRF Holdco Company Profile

NRF Holdco LLC. is a commercial real estate company. The Company invests in multiple asset classes across commercial real estate (CRE). Its portfolio consists of healthcare, hotel, manufactured housing communities, net lease and multifamily properties. The Company also invests in other opportunistic real estate investments, such as indirect interests in real estate through its investments in private equity funds (PE Investments). The Company also acquires and operates hotel and certain healthcare properties. The Company’s segments include Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate Debt (CRE debt), Commercial Real Estate Securities, N-Star CDOs and Corporate. Its real estate equity investments that operate under the REIT Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act (RIDEA) structure generate resident and hotel guest related income from short-term residential agreements. The Company is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc.

Inland Real Estate Company Profile

IRC Retail Centers, Inc., formerly Inland Real Estate Corporation, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops open-air neighborhood, community and power shopping centers and single tenant retail properties located throughout the Central and Southeastern United States. Through its subsidiaries, Inland Commercial Property Management, Inc. (ICPM) and Inland TRS Property Management, Inc., the Company manages all properties it owns interests in and properties for certain third parties and related parties. The Company owns investment properties located in the States of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. The Company owns interests in approximately 130 investment properties, including those owned through its unconsolidated joint ventures.

