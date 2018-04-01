Head-To-Head Comparison: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) versus Its Competitors

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) is one of 6 public companies in the “Metals service centers & offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Reliance Steel & Aluminum to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Reliance Steel & Aluminum pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metals service centers & offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 31.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance Steel & Aluminum 0 3 7 0 2.70 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Competitors 20 129 111 4 2.38

Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus price target of $90.43, indicating a potential upside of 5.47%. As a group, “Metals service centers & offices” companies have a potential upside of 7.07%. Given Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reliance Steel & Aluminum has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Reliance Steel & Aluminum and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance Steel & Aluminum 6.31% 9.00% 5.14% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Competitors 2.99% -5.58% 2.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reliance Steel & Aluminum and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance Steel & Aluminum $9.72 billion $613.40 million 15.76 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Competitors $23.39 billion $1.03 billion 16.43

Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reliance Steel & Aluminum. Reliance Steel & Aluminum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s competitors have a beta of 1.47, suggesting that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of shares of all “Metals service centers & offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Metals service centers & offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reliance Steel & Aluminum competitors beat Reliance Steel & Aluminum on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise. It also manufactures metal parts that have applications in various end markets, including industrial machinery, automotive, aerospace, sugar products, and consumer electronics manufacturers. In addition, it distributes and processes carbon, alloy and stainless steel pipe, tubing, and bar products. The company sells directly to large original equipment manufacturer customers, as well as to small machine shops and fabricators. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

