Donaldson (DCI) vs. Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) Head to Head Review

Abtech (OTCMKTS: ABHD) and Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Abtech alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Abtech and Donaldson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abtech 0 0 0 0 N/A Donaldson 0 4 3 0 2.43

Donaldson has a consensus target price of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.76%. Given Donaldson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Donaldson is more favorable than Abtech.

Risk & Volatility

Abtech has a beta of -2.98, indicating that its share price is 398% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donaldson has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Donaldson pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Abtech does not pay a dividend. Donaldson pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donaldson has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Abtech and Donaldson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abtech -500.46% N/A -521.23% Donaldson 5.29% 29.25% 12.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Abtech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Donaldson shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Abtech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Donaldson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abtech and Donaldson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abtech $310,000.00 21.04 -$4.13 million N/A N/A Donaldson $2.37 billion 2.47 $232.80 million $1.69 26.66

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than Abtech.

Summary

Donaldson beats Abtech on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abtech Company Profile

Abtech Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, AbTech Industries, Inc. (AbTech Industries), provides solutions to water contamination issues that are caused by stormwater runoff, industrial processes, water produced in the extractive industries, such as oil and gas drilling, and spills of oil-based fluids in marine environments. The Company operates through the filtration and treatment of polluted water segment. It provides services for the design and selection of water treatment systems, products sales of filtration and treatment systems, installation of the treatment technologies and maintenance of the installed systems. These activities are provided through subcontractors and on some projects the Company may act as a subcontractor to other entities. AbTech Industries has developed a range of products that leverage its cornerstone filtration media technology called Smart Sponge. The technology can be used as a filtration media to remove hydrocarbons and other pollutants from water.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 44 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands. The Engine Products segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense and truck end-markets and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment sells to various industrial dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines and OEMs and end users requiring clean air. Its products include dust, fume and mist collectors, compressed air purification systems, air filtration systems for gas turbines and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) membrane-based products.

Receive News & Ratings for Abtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.