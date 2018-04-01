Head-To-Head Comparison: Crown (CCK) & Graphic Packaging (GPK)

Crown (NYSE: CCK) and Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crown and Graphic Packaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown $8.70 billion 0.78 $323.00 million $4.03 12.59 Graphic Packaging $4.40 billion 1.08 $300.20 million $0.63 24.37

Crown has higher revenue and earnings than Graphic Packaging. Crown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graphic Packaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crown and Graphic Packaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown 0 3 6 0 2.67 Graphic Packaging 0 2 6 0 2.75

Crown currently has a consensus price target of $64.63, suggesting a potential upside of 27.34%. Graphic Packaging has a consensus price target of $17.08, suggesting a potential upside of 11.29%. Given Crown’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crown is more favorable than Graphic Packaging.

Dividends

Graphic Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Crown does not pay a dividend. Graphic Packaging pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Graphic Packaging has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Crown has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graphic Packaging has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crown and Graphic Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown 3.71% 57.14% 5.30% Graphic Packaging 6.82% 17.09% 4.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Crown shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Crown shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crown beats Graphic Packaging on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps. The company sells these products to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries. It also offers aerosol cans and ends; and promotional and specialty packaging containers with various lid and closure variations. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the Company’s North American paperboard mills, which produce primarily coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had seven paperboard mills in North America. The Americas Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard folding cartons sold primarily to consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets in the Americas. The Europe Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard folding cartons sold primarily to CPG companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets in Europe. The Corporate and Other segment includes the Pacific Rim operating segment.

