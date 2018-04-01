El Paso Electric (EE) vs. Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Critical Review

Fortis (NYSE: FTS) and El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fortis and El Paso Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis 0 1 3 0 2.75 El Paso Electric 1 2 0 0 1.67

Fortis currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.02%. El Paso Electric has a consensus target price of $57.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.07%. Given Fortis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fortis is more favorable than El Paso Electric.

Dividends

Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. El Paso Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fortis pays out 69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. El Paso Electric pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. El Paso Electric has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Fortis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of El Paso Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of El Paso Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Fortis has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Paso Electric has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortis and El Paso Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis $6.40 billion 2.23 $792.99 million $1.95 17.32 El Paso Electric $916.80 million 2.26 $98.26 million $2.42 21.07

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than El Paso Electric. Fortis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Paso Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fortis and El Paso Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis 11.58% 6.86% 2.21% El Paso Electric 10.13% 8.39% 2.68%

Summary

El Paso Electric beats Fortis on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in Arizonas Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 customers in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 549,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 264,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 79,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 65,000 customers in Fort Erie, Cornwall, Gananoque, Port Colborne, and the District of Algoma in Ontario; approximately 43,200 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and Aitken Creek. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Company is a public utility company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in an area of approximately 10,000 square miles in west Texas and southern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had ownership interests in several electrical generating facilities providing it with a generating capability of approximately 2,080 megawatts (MW). The Company’s energy sources consists of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, purchased power and generated by Company-owned solar photovoltaic panels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had power purchase agreements for 107 MW from solar photovoltaic generation facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company served approximately 411,100 residential, commercial, industrial, public authority and wholesale customers. The Company distributes electricity to retail customers principally in El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico.

