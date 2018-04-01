Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTY) vs. National Beverage (FIZZ) Financial Review

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS: TSGTY) and National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Tsingtao Brewery has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Beverage has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tsingtao Brewery and National Beverage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsingtao Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A National Beverage 2 0 1 0 1.67

National Beverage has a consensus target price of $91.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.97%. Given National Beverage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Beverage is more favorable than Tsingtao Brewery.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tsingtao Brewery and National Beverage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsingtao Brewery $3.93 billion 0.89 $123.40 million N/A N/A National Beverage $826.92 million 5.02 $107.04 million N/A N/A

Tsingtao Brewery has higher revenue and earnings than National Beverage.

Dividends

Tsingtao Brewery pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. National Beverage does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of National Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.2% of National Beverage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tsingtao Brewery and National Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsingtao Brewery N/A N/A N/A National Beverage 15.10% 56.83% 37.05%

Summary

National Beverage beats Tsingtao Brewery on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited is a beer producer and distributor in China. The Company’s segments include Shandong segment, which is engaged in the production and distribution of beer in Shandong and surrounding regions; Huanan segment, which is engaged in the production and distribution of beer in South China; Huabei segment, which is engaged in the production and distribution of beer in North China; Huadong segment, which is engaged in the production and distribution of beer in East China; Dongnan segment, which is engaged in the production and distribution of beer in Southeast China; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Markets segment, which is engaged in the distribution of beer in Hong Kong, Macau and other overseas markets.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice-based products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. Pure brand names; and carbonated soft drinks in various flavors comprising regular, sugar-free, and reduced-calorie options under the Shasta and Faygo brands. It serves retailers, as well as various up-and-down-the-street accounts through the take-home, convenience, and food-service distribution channels. The company sells and markets its products through an internal sales force, as well as specialized broker networks. National Beverage Corp. was founded in 1985 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. National Beverage Corp. is a subsidiary of IBS Partners, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.