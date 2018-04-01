Freescale Semiconductor (NYSE:FSL) versus United Microelectronics (UMC) Financial Analysis

Freescale Semiconductor (NYSE: FSL) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Freescale Semiconductor and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freescale Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A United Microelectronics 7 1 1 0 1.33

United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $2.10, suggesting a potential downside of 18.92%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than Freescale Semiconductor.

Dividends

United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Freescale Semiconductor does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freescale Semiconductor and United Microelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freescale Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United Microelectronics $5.01 billion 1.26 $323.00 million N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Freescale Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Freescale Semiconductor and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freescale Semiconductor 7.14% N/A 10.15% United Microelectronics 6.43% 4.48% 2.51%

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Freescale Semiconductor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freescale Semiconductor

Freescale Semiconductor, Ltd. is a United States-based company, which provides microcontrollers and digital networking processors. The Company offers its product under various categories, including advanced reduced instruction set computer (RISC) machines (ARM) processors, such as QorIQ multicore processors; Power Architecture processors, such as integrated host processors; more processors, such as crypto coprocessors; analog and power management, such as drivers and switches; radio frequency (RF), such as digital front end processors; sensors, such as intelligent sensors and sensor hubs; wireless connectivity, and programs and technologies. The Company offers various applications, including basic rear view camera, EtherCAT, portable navigation devices, access and remote control, human machine interface (HMI), blood glucose monitors, and gas and water meter. Its software’s and tools include run-time software, software development tools and hardware development tools, among others.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and LED industries. It primarily serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

