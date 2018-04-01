Head to Head Comparison: Weatherford International (WFT) vs. Its Competitors

Weatherford International (NYSE: WFT) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Weatherford International to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Weatherford International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 2 5 13 0 2.55 Weatherford International Competitors 149 867 855 20 2.39

Weatherford International currently has a consensus target price of $5.20, indicating a potential upside of 127.20%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 15.14%. Given Weatherford International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International -49.36% -114.20% -10.01% Weatherford International Competitors -7.81% -9.68% -0.43%

Risk & Volatility

Weatherford International has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weatherford International’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weatherford International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $5.70 billion -$2.81 billion -1.97 Weatherford International Competitors $3.93 billion -$240.85 million 18.29

Weatherford International has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Weatherford International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Weatherford International competitors beat Weatherford International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates its business through the following business groups: Formation Evaluation & Well Construction, Completion & Production and Land Drilling Rigs. The Formation Evaluation & Well Construction business group offers services such as controlled-pressure drilling and testing, drilling, tubular running, drilling tools, integrated drilling, wireline services, re-entry and fishing, cementing, liner systems, integrated laboratory services and surface logging. The Completion & Production business group pertains for service lines, including artificial lift systems, stimulation and chemicals, completion systems and pipeline and specialty services. The Land Drilling Rigs provides onshore contract drilling services and related operations to the oil and gas industries globally. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

