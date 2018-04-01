Analyzing Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (BWP) & Its Competitors

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE: BWP) is one of 33 public companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Boardwalk Pipeline Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Get Boardwalk Pipeline Partners alerts:

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.4% and pay out 131.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’ competitors have a beta of 1.53, meaning that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boardwalk Pipeline Partners 22.46% 7.38% 3.92% Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Competitors 18.99% 9.13% 4.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boardwalk Pipeline Partners 1 3 3 0 2.29 Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Competitors 355 1448 2020 72 2.46

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners presently has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 78.75%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 34.06%. Given Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boardwalk Pipeline Partners is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boardwalk Pipeline Partners $1.32 billion $297.00 million 7.52 Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Competitors $5.37 billion $750.70 million 36.02

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Boardwalk Pipeline Partners. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners competitors beat Boardwalk Pipeline Partners on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Company Profile

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a limited partnership company. The Company’s business includes integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids, and other hydrocarbons (referred to together as NGLs) pipeline and storage systems. The Company is engaged in the operation of interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, including interstate natural gas pipeline systems located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and its NGLs pipelines and storage facilities in Louisiana and Texas. The Company conducts business through its subsidiary, Boardwalk Pipelines, LP (Boardwalk Pipelines), and its subsidiaries, Gulf South Pipeline Company, LP, Texas Gas Transmission, LLC, Gulf Crossing Pipeline Company LLC, Boardwalk Louisiana Midstream, LLC, Boardwalk Petrochemical Pipeline, LLC and Boardwalk Field Services, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.