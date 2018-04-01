Head-To-Head Review: Advantest (ATEYY) vs. Its Peers

Advantest (OTCMKTS: ATEYY) is one of 121 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Advantest to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantest and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $1.37 billion $132.06 million 32.91 Advantest Competitors $2.99 billion $451.49 million 24.84

Advantest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Advantest. Advantest is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Advantest pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Advantest pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 44.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Advantest has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest’s peers have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Advantest and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantest Competitors 1406 5493 10641 591 2.57

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 15.57%. Given Advantest’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advantest has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 6.90% 10.68% 5.15% Advantest Competitors -39.00% -10.77% 2.44%

Summary

Advantest peers beat Advantest on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products, such as test handlers and device interfaces. The Company engages in research and development activities, and provides maintenance and support services associated with these products. It operates in three segments: semiconductor and component test systems, which provides customers with test system products for semiconductor industry and electronic parts industry; mechatronics systems, which provides product lines, such as test handlers, mechatronic-applied products, for handling semiconductor devices and device interfaces that serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured and operations related to nano-technology products, and services, support and others, which consists of customer solutions provided in connection with semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segment, support services, equipment lease business and others.

