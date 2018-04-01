Haynes International (HAYN) vs. Vale (VALE) Head to Head Contrast

Vale (NYSE: VALE) and Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vale and Haynes International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $33.97 billion 1.95 $5.51 billion $1.35 9.42 Haynes International $395.21 million 1.18 -$10.19 million ($0.78) -47.58

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Haynes International. Haynes International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Vale has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haynes International has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vale and Haynes International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 0 7 7 0 2.50 Haynes International 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vale presently has a consensus price target of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 9.08%. Haynes International has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.64%. Given Vale’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vale is more favorable than Haynes International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Haynes International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Haynes International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and Haynes International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 16.21% 16.63% 6.91% Haynes International -8.18% -3.76% -1.88%

Dividends

Vale pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Haynes International pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Vale pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Haynes International pays out -112.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Haynes International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Vale beats Haynes International on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vale Company Profile

Vale S.A. is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt. The Company’s segments include Ferrous minerals, which comprises the production and extraction of ferrous minerals, as iron ore fines, iron ore pellets and its logistic services, manganese and ferroalloys and others ferrous products and services; Coal, which comprises the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal and its logistic services; Base metals, which includes the production and extraction of non-ferrous minerals, and are presented as nickel and its byproducts, and copper (copper concentrated), and Others, which comprises sales and expenses of other products, services and investments in joint ventures and associate in other business.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment. The company's CRA products are used in various applications, such as chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. Its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, and solar and nuclear fuel industries. In addition, the company produces products as seamless and welded tubulars, as well as in slab, bar, billet, and wire forms. It sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.

