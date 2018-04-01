Head to Head Survey: Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) and Neuroderm (NDRM)

Neuroderm (NASDAQ: NDRM) and Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Neuroderm and Ignyta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuroderm N/A -44.69% -42.41% Ignyta N/A -113.09% -68.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neuroderm and Ignyta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuroderm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ignyta N/A N/A -$103.63 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Neuroderm and Ignyta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuroderm 0 2 4 0 2.67 Ignyta 0 4 1 0 2.20

Neuroderm currently has a consensus price target of $41.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.68%. Ignyta has a consensus price target of $26.40, indicating a potential downside of 2.04%. Given Neuroderm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Neuroderm is more favorable than Ignyta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Neuroderm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Ignyta shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ignyta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Neuroderm beats Ignyta on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuroderm

NeuroDerm Ltd. is an Israel-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, primarily Parkinson’s disease, as well as other CNS diseases. The Company’s Parkinson’s disease product candidates are drug-device combination products, with devices and varying levodopa (LD)/carbidopa (CD) or apomorphine concentrations and dosages. Its liquid LD/CD and apomorphine formulations include ND0612H, ND0612L and ND0701. It is developing ND0612H for the treatment of patients suffering from severe Parkinson’s disease. It is developing ND0612L for the treatment of patients at the moderate stage of Parkinson’s disease that can no longer control motor complications with oral levodopa. It has also designed ND0701, which is an apomorphine-based product. ND0701 is for patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease, may be used mostly by patients suffering from high motor fluctuations and not responding well to LD/CD.

About Ignyta

Ignyta, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on precision medicine in oncology. The Company is pursuing an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes various compounds, such as entrectinib, RXDX-105, taladegib and RXDX-106. Entrectinib is an orally bioavailable, central nervous system (CNS)-active, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor directed to the tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) family of tyrosine kinase receptors (TRKA, TRKB and TRKC), ROS1 and anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) proteins. RXDX-105 is an orally bioavailable, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR)-sparing, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor of rearranged during transfection (RET). Taladegib is an orally bioavailable, small molecule hedgehog/smoothened antagonist. RXDX-106 is a pseudo-irreversible, small molecule inhibitor of TYRO3, AXL and MER (collectively TAM), and c-MET.

