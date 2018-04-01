Head-To-Head Review: VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE:VTTI) versus Crestwood Midstream Partners (CMLP)

VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE: VTTI) and Crestwood Midstream Partners (NYSE:CMLP) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get VTTI Energy Partners alerts:

VTTI Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Crestwood Midstream Partners does not pay a dividend. VTTI Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VTTI Energy Partners and Crestwood Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTTI Energy Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Crestwood Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

VTTI Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given VTTI Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VTTI Energy Partners is more favorable than Crestwood Midstream Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VTTI Energy Partners and Crestwood Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VTTI Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crestwood Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares VTTI Energy Partners and Crestwood Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTTI Energy Partners 35.11% 8.09% 7.61% Crestwood Midstream Partners -9.82% -22.64% -10.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of VTTI Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VTTI Energy Partners beats Crestwood Midstream Partners on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VTTI Energy Partners

VTTI Energy Partners LP provides terminaling services for third party companies engaged in the production, processing, distribution and marketing of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through the segment of energy storage terminaling business. Its assets consist of approximately 42.6% interest in VTTI MLP B.V., which owns a portfolio of over six terminals with over 400 tanks and approximately 35.7 million barrels of refined petroleum product and crude oil storage capacity located in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America. Its terminals are located in international supply and demand centers for refined petroleum products and crude oil and provide midstream infrastructure services to its customers at these international market hubs. It provides storage and terminaling services for energy industry participants, including marketing companies, integrated oil companies, national oil companies, distributors, and chemical and petrochemical companies.

About Crestwood Midstream Partners

Crestwood Midstream Partners LP (Crestwood) develops, acquires, owns and operates primarily fee-based assets and operations within the energy midstream sector. The Company has three reporting segments: gathering and processing (G&P), providing natural gas gathering, processing, treating and compression services to producers in multiple unconventional shale plays; storage and transportation, which owns and operates natural gas storage facilities, and NGL and crude services, including crude oil rail terminals, the Arrow gathering system, its fleet of over-the-road crude oil and produced water transportation assets, an NGL storage facility, and US Salt, LLC. It provides infrastructure solutions across the value chain to service liquids-rich and crude oil shale plays across the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets that connect fundamental energy supply with energy demand across North America.

Receive News & Ratings for VTTI Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTTI Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.