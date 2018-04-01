KION Group (KIGRY) vs. W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Financial Survey

KION Group (OTCMKTS: KIGRY) and W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares KION Group and W W Grainger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KION Group 5.63% 15.29% 3.87% W W Grainger 5.62% 35.76% 11.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KION Group and W W Grainger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KION Group 0 0 0 0 N/A W W Grainger 4 11 2 0 1.88

W W Grainger has a consensus price target of $229.09, suggesting a potential downside of 18.84%. Given W W Grainger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W W Grainger is more favorable than KION Group.

Dividends

KION Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. W W Grainger pays an annual dividend of $5.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. KION Group pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W W Grainger pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. W W Grainger has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years. W W Grainger is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of W W Grainger shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of W W Grainger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

KION Group has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W W Grainger has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KION Group and W W Grainger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KION Group $8.65 billion 1.18 $479.86 million $1.05 22.27 W W Grainger $10.42 billion 1.52 $585.73 million $11.46 24.63

W W Grainger has higher revenue and earnings than KION Group. KION Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W W Grainger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

W W Grainger beats KION Group on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KION Group

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands. The company also manufactures and sells spare parts; leases industrial trucks and related items; offers maintenance and repair services; and finances long-term leases. In addition, it provides integrated technology and software solutions, including conveyors, sorters, storage and retrieval systems, picking equipment, and palletisers under the Dematic brand. The company was formerly known as KION Holding 1 GmbH. KION GROUP AG was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. The Company operates through two segments, which include the United States and Canada. The Company’s business support functions provide coordination and guidance in the areas of accounting and finance, business development, communications and investor relations, compensation and benefits, information systems, health and safety, global supply chain functions, human resources, risk management, internal audit, legal, real estate, security, tax and treasury. The Company’s other businesses also include Zoro Tools, Inc. (Zoro), the single channel online business in the United States, MonotaRO Co. (MonotaRO) in Japan, and operations in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

