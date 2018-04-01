Contrasting ITC (ITC) & TECO Energy (TE)

ITC (NYSE: ITC) and TECO Energy (NYSE:TE) are both mid-cap companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ITC alerts:

84.2% of ITC shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of ITC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ITC and TECO Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TECO Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

ITC pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. TECO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. ITC has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and TECO Energy has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ITC and TECO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITC 0 0 0 0 N/A TECO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ITC and TECO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITC 26.05% 16.67% 3.70% TECO Energy 0.84% 0.85% 0.24%

Summary

ITC beats TECO Energy on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITC

ITC Holdings Corp. (ITC Holdings) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in owning, operating, maintaining and investing in transmission infrastructure. The Company’s business consists primarily of the electric transmission operations of its Regulated Operating Subsidiaries. Its Regulated Operating Subsidiaries include International Transmission Company (ITCTransmission), Michigan Electric Transmission Company, LLC (METC), ITC Midwest LLC (ITC Midwest). The operations performed by its Regulated Operating Subsidiaries fall into the various categories, such as asset planning; engineering, design and construction; maintenance, and real time operations. Its customers include investor-owned utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, power marketers and alternative energy suppliers. It owns and operates high-voltage systems in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula and portions of Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma.

About TECO Energy

TECO Energy, Inc. (TECO Energy) is a holding company for regulated utilities and other businesses. TECO Energy holds all of the common stock of Tampa Electric Company (TEC) and through its subsidiary, New Mexico Gas Intermediate, Inc. (NMGI), owns New Mexico Gas Company, Inc. (NMGC). The Company’s segments include Tampa Electric, Peoples Gas System (PGS) and NMGC. Its Tampa Electric division is engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The retail territory served comprises an area of approximately 2,000 square miles in West Central Florida. PGS, the gas division of TEC, is engaged in the purchase, distribution and sale of natural gas for residential, commercial, industrial and electric power generation customers in the state of Florida. NMGC is engaged in the purchase, distribution and sale of natural gas for residential, commercial and industrial customers in the state of New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for ITC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.