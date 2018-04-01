Head to Head Survey: Telefonica Brasil (VIV) vs. Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK)

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE: VIV) and Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Telefonica Brasil and Alaska Communications Systems Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica Brasil 0 4 1 0 2.20 Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefonica Brasil presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Telefonica Brasil’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Telefonica Brasil is more favorable than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Telefonica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Telefonica Brasil has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telefonica Brasil and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica Brasil $13.54 billion 1.92 $1.44 billion $0.85 18.07 Alaska Communications Systems Group $226.90 million 0.42 -$6.10 million N/A N/A

Telefonica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonica Brasil and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica Brasil 10.65% 6.60% 4.45% Alaska Communications Systems Group -2.69% -2.96% -1.00%

Dividends

Telefonica Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Alaska Communications Systems Group does not pay a dividend. Telefonica Brasil pays out 108.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telefonica Brasil has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Telefonica Brasil beats Alaska Communications Systems Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, detects, voice mail and cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services in the field of financial services, machine-to-machine operations, e-health solutions, security, education, insurance, entertainment, and mobile advertising. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as handsets, smartphones, broadband USB modems, and devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. Telefônica Brasil S.A. offers its solutions through its stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, and door-to-door sales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. ? TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Telefônica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP Telecomunicações Participações Ltda.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. is a fiber broadband and managed information technology (IT) services provider. The Company is focused primarily on business and wholesale customers in and out of Alaska. The Company also provides telecommunication services to consumers across Alaska. The Company’s facilities-based communications network extends across Alaska and connects to the contiguous states through its undersea fiber optic cable systems and its usage rights on an undersea system. It serves customers in various areas, such as Business and Wholesale (broadband, voice and managed IT services); Consumer (broadband and voice services), and Other Services (including carrier termination, equipment sales, access services and support services receiving federal support funding). It provides voice and broadband services to residential customers. It provides voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers serving its retail customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.