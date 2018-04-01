HEAT (HEAT) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. HEAT has a market cap of $6.54 million and $2,944.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEAT has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One HEAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, Heat Wallet and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEAT alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00701366 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00160417 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033097 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00117529 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029994 BTC.

About HEAT

HEAT uses the hashing algorithm. HEAT’s total supply is 33,361,576 coins. HEAT’s official website is heatledger.com. The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Heat Ledger is a cryptocurrency written in Java that aims to solve scalability problems associated with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Heat Ledger offers sidechain solutions for corporate and personal use, and has a built-in decentralized “coin-to-coin” exchange, that allows users to trade cryptoassets between themselves or even fiat currency pegged assets. Hear Ledger's block rewards are given out according to a traditional Proof of Stake system and a new Proof of Presence system that checks for nodes that host the block files online. “

Buying and Selling HEAT

HEAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Heat Wallet, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase HEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEAT must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for HEAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEAT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.