Comparing HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA (HENKY) and Its Peers

HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA (OTCMKTS: HENKY) is one of 322 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA alerts:

0.1% of HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA pays an annual dividend of $2.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 34.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA’s rivals have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA $23.59 billion $2.97 billion 18.43 HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA Competitors $13.07 billion $1.03 billion 18.27

HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA 12.60% 16.74% 8.91% HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA Competitors 9.49% 10.92% 4.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA 0 1 1 0 2.50 HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA Competitors 714 2104 1755 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential downside of 1.51%. Given HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex, and Ceresit. The Industrial Adhesives segment covers packaging and consumer goods adhesives, transport and metal, general industry, and electronics. The Beauty Care segment comprises of hair care, hair colorants, hair styling, body care, skin care, and oral care, and hair salon. The Laundry and Home Care segment detergents but also fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and fabric care products. The company was founded by Fritz Henkel on September 26, 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.