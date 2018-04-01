Henry Boot’s (BOOT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 325 ($4.49) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.42) price target on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of LON BOOT opened at GBX 295 ($4.08) on Friday. Henry Boot has a 52-week low of GBX 220.50 ($3.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 354 ($4.89).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.80.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC is a land development, property investment and development, and construction company. The Company sources and acquires land; promotes planning consents; acquires, develops, manages or sells investment properties and service constructors with plant; runs its Private Finance Initiative (PFI) project, and refurbishes and constructs buildings.

