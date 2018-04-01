Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in Antero Resources (AR)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Antero Resources worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,153 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 269,753 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Antero Resources by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,912,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $475,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,261 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $3,536,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,283.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $919.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.64 million. equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $23.00 target price on Antero Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

