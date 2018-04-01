Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) Receives $34.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on HFWA. FIG Partners upgraded Heritage Financial from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heritage Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial (HFWA) traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 842,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,461. The company has a market cap of $1,085.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.74 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 21.16%. research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its bank subsidiary, Heritage Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s lending activities focus on commercial business lending. The Bank also originates consumer loans, real estate construction and land development loans, and one- to four-family residential loans.

