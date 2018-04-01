Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 24th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 price objective on Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $42.00 target price on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Heron Therapeutics to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 641.87% and a negative return on equity of 230.70%. equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $151,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,791.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,584 shares of company stock worth $6,141,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

