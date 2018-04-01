Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of Hertz Global stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.83. 126,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,941. The firm has a market cap of $1,841.11, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.43. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.86 million. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Hertz Global will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,358,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hertz Global during the 4th quarter valued at $9,455,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (Hertz Global) is a holding company. The Company owns Rental Car Intermediate Holdings, LLC, which owns Hertz Corporation (Hertz), Hertz Global’s primary operating company. The Company operates through three segments. The U.S. Car Rental (U.S. RAC) segment is engaged in the rental of vehicles, such as cars, crossovers and light trucks, as well as ancillary products and services, in the United States.

