Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hess (HES) Stock Price

NYSE:HES traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,903. Hess has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $15,948.03, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.10). Hess had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Hess will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.69%.

Hess declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hess from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.16.

In other news, Director Kevin Omar Meyers purchased 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,232.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 93,712 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $4,150,504.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,885,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,526,998.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,017 shares of company stock worth $7,981,459 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

