Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.29

News articles about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.7513872861241 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 23rd. OTR Global cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,009,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,300,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,485.18, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 50,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $777,449.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $12,900,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,167,693 shares in the company, valued at $41,489,644.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,108,834 shares of company stock worth $73,481,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

