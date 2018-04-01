Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hexcel (HXL) Stock Price

News stories about Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hexcel earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.8971390392452 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of HXL stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,386. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $5,802.96, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.70 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 25,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $1,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,758.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 27,174 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $1,739,407.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,626,584.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and structures, for use in Commercial Aerospace, Space and Defense and Industrial markets.

