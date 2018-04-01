Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.38 Million

Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce sales of $177.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.20 million and the highest is $180.50 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $169.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $177.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700.60 million to $729.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $744.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $726.85 million to $770.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.14 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 26.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 926,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4,525.90, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.40%.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/highwoods-properties-inc-hiw-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-177-38-million.html.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.