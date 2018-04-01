Hikari Power Ltd Buys Shares of 75,200 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief bought 2,689 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. 74,514,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,586,248. The firm has a market cap of $117,041.13, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. General Electric has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Morningstar set a $23.50 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vetr lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

